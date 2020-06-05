Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Abcam to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,421.23 ($18.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,337.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,296.84. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.