AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. 611,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,468. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.