9,305 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Innospec by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $3,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $34,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

