75,360 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $623.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.25. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

