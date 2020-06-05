70,589 Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after buying an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

