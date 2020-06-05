42,947 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 191,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of THC opened at $21.24 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

