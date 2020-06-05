4,048 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.92. 392,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

