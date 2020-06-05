4,041 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $75.72.

