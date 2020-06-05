3,370 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after acquiring an additional 276,433 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

