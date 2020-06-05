2,707 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of GD opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

