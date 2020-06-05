1,966 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.37 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

