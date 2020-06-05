1,611 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,590,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,039,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $264.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average of $240.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.