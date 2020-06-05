14,670 Shares in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.83 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

