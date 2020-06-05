10,050 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

