Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ZYME has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

