Zuora Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,152 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 947% compared to the average daily volume of 110 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.