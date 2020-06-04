zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.20

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €145.20 ($168.84) and last traded at €142.80 ($166.05), with a volume of 1676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €140.60 ($163.49).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €113.75 ($132.27).

Get zooplus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -112.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.11.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.