ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

