Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading 60.4% Higher

Shares of Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) traded up 60.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average session volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

