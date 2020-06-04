Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.40

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €61.40 ($71.40) and last traded at €60.94 ($70.86), with a volume of 95570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €60.84 ($70.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 159.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

