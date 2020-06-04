Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.