Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Hold

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

