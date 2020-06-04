Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 256,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,361. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

