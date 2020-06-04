YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0005

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $12,300.32 and approximately $47.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,764.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.02492341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.80 or 0.02629980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00488050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00698409 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00537279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.