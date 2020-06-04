Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter.

XIN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

