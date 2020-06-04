X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,739.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $36,739.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000628 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,517,324,705 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.