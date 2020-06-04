Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Westpac Banking’s analysis:

Several research analysts have commented on WBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

