Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

