Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $54.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

CPB opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

