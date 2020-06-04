Webcoin (WEB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,046.74

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $57,046.74 and $2,260.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

