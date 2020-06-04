VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225,020.27

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $225,020.27 and approximately $19,192.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.02023263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00179286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00125387 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,432,899 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

