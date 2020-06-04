Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (OTCMKTS:IIPR) Financial Survey

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

77.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $107.30, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 39.41% 6.39% 2.47% Innovative Industrial Properties 53.76% 6.14% 4.40%

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 122.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Innovative Industrial Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 8.94 $1.28 billion $1.20 25.04 Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 37.59 $23.48 million $3.27 27.59

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.