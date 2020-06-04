Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.31 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.