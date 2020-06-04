Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.31 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

