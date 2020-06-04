Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.