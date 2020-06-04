Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $44.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

