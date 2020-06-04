Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,056,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $223.87 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $224.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.88, a PEG ratio of 391.72 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

