Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.