Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 255,090 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

