Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 73,820 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

