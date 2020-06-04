Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

