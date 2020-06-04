Vermillion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,461% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRML. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Vermillion by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vermillion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermillion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vermillion by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vermillion by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRML stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Vermillion has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 307.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

