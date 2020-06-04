Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $503,221.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.97 million and $503,221.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.02292615 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

