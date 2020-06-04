Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 218 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 261,726.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 332,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

