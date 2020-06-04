Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.85

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 1874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

