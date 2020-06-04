Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,030,000 after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. 787,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,977. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

