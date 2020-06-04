Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.74 and last traded at $157.74, approximately 374,361 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 495,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80.

