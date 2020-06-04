Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

