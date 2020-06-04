Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.74.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $408,866. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.