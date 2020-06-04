Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $122,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.