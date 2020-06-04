Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 60,917 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,917 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,675,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,363,051. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

